Police: Man stabbed after cutting in pizza line

Police say a man stabbed a person who cut in line at a pizza restaurant.

Authorities say the argument began Sunday when Jose Nelson Melendez Rodriguez skipped ahead in line at Jumbo Pizza in the nation's capital's bustling U Street nightlife corridor. Another customer took issue with that, and the two went outside.

A police report says Rodriguez stabbed the man and then the stabbing victim punched Rodriguez, knocking him unconscious. Later, a friend of the stabbing victim kicked Rodriguez in the head, police say.

Rodriguez is charged with assault with a deadly weapon. The man accused of kicking Rodriguez, Justin McKinney of Glen Burnie, Maryland, is charged with assault.

The stabbing victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Rodriguez also was taken to a hospital.

It's unclear if those charged have attorneys.