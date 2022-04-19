Police identify suspect in 'random' stabbing of teenage girl

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Stockton, California identified the suspect in the stabbing of a 15-year-old girl Tuesday, an incident they believe to have been a random attack.

Authorities booked 52-year-old Anthony Gray into the San Joaquin County Jail on charges of murder on Monday. Earlier that day, Gray had driven into the Stagg High School parking lot, approached the girl and stabbed her. School district police immediately detained him.

Police say they believe the attack to have been random but are still looking for a motive.

Family members identified the victim as Alicia Reynaga, a member of the school softball team, according to ABC 10.