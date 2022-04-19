Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Police identify suspect in 'random' stabbing of teenage girl

Anthony Gray, 52, was arrested and now awaits trial

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News

Police in Stockton, California identified the suspect in the stabbing of a 15-year-old girl Tuesday, an incident they believe to have been a random attack.

Authorities booked 52-year-old Anthony Gray into the San Joaquin County Jail on charges of murder on Monday. Earlier that day, Gray had driven into the Stagg High School parking lot, approached the girl and stabbed her. School district police immediately detained him.

CALIFORNIA LAWMAKERS WANT TO REVERSE PROP 47: ‘MAKE CRIME ILLEGAL AGAIN’

Police say they believe the attack to have been random but are still looking for a motive.

Family members identified the victim as Alicia Reynaga, a member of the school softball team, according to ABC 10.

Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders

