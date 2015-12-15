Expand / Collapse search
©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Last Update December 15, 2015

Police identify man shot after he grabbed knives in kitchen, moved toward officers

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. – Police in Maryland are identifying a man they say was shot to death after he grabbed knives and moved toward officers.

Baltimore County police identified the man Tuesday in a news release as 52-year-old Jeffrey Evans.

Police say officers and paramedics were called to a home in Middle River on Monday after a 911 caller reported that a man tried to kill himself, but Evans refused to go to a hospital.

After an unsuccessful attempt to control Evans using a stun gun, police say he grabbed knives from a kitchen drawer and moved toward officers. A second attempt to stun Evans didn't work, and police say three officers fired, killing him.

Police say the officers are on administrative status during a review. Police say Evans and the officers are white.