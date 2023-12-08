Expand / Collapse search
California

Police identify alleged DUI driver involved in California Christmas parade crash

Three men were injured after Alan Booth, 72, plowed through a crowd before the parade

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
A suspect involved in a Christmas parade crash in California has been named, according to police Credit: Kern County Activities kern_county_activities_

The Bakersfield Police Department has identified the alleged DUI driver who hit three people before the city's Christmas parade Thursday night.

Police tell Fox News Digital that Alan Booth, 72, plowed through a crowd, striking three men before the community's Christmas parade.

An initial investigation revealed that Booth had backed up northbound through an alley at a high rate of speed, and struck the three men and continued to back up across 21st Street until he stopped near the downtown Bakersfield Fire Station on H Street, according to officials. 

Investigators said Booth was arrested on felony charges of driving under the influence. Video from a bystander in the crowd allegedly showed police leading a man away from the scene in handcuffs.

According to officials, all three male victims, ages 21, 42 and 77, were in stable condition at the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation. 