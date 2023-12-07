Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California

Truck crash disrupts Christmas parade in California: police

According to reports, at least one person was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
close
Local police save town Christmas parade Video

Local police save town Christmas parade

NJ Police thank local elementary students for helping catch the Grinch ahead of Christmas parade

A Christmas parade in Bakersfield, California, was interrupted after people were struck by a Ford F-150 pickup right before the event began, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

According to officials, first responders were dispatched to the site of the parade around 5:30 p.m. after reports of multiple people being struck by a truck. 

The Bakersfield Police Department released a statement on X asking the public to avoid the area. 

"BPD is conducting an investigation at H St and 21st St which is affecting the original parade route," the statement said. "The Parade Marshall is working to see if rerouting the parade is an option. There is no threat to public safety."

RAGING PORTLAND DRIVER RIPS THROUGH ROSE PARADE IN FURIOUS VIDEO

Truck crashes into Christmas Parade

A truck at the crash scene of a Christmas parade in downtown Bakersfield, Calif., Thursday. (FOX 58 Bakersfield)

A witness told FOX 58 Bakersfield that they saw the person who drove the truck try to fight officers. 

According to reports, at least one person was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

NORTH CAROLINA CITY DENIES PERMIT FOR CHRISTMAS PARADE FOLLOWING DEATH OF 11-YEAR-OLD GIRL LAST YEAR

Truck crashes Christmas Parade

Multiple people were struck by a vehicle at 21st and H street in downtown Bakersfield, Calif., right before the Christmas parade. (KBFX)

The cause of the crash is unknown and remains under investigation. 

CALIFORNIA MAN CELEBRATES 100TH BIRTHDAY WITH 'DOG PARADE' FEATURING 200 PUPS OF ALL SHAPES AND SIZES

  • Truck plows through Christmas parade
    Image 1 of 3

    A Christmas parade was interrupted in Bakersfield after a truck crashed along the route.  (KBFX)

  • Truck crashes into Christmas parade
    Image 2 of 3

    A Christmas parade was interrupted in Bakersfield after a truck crashed along the route.  (KBFX)

  • Truck crashes into Christmas Parade
    Image 3 of 3

    A Christmas parade was interrupted in Bakersfield after a truck plowed through the route.  (KBFX)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Parade officials posted that the parade would continue as scheduled, but that it would be rerouted.

The Bakersfield Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 