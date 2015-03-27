Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

U.S.
Published
Last Update November 17, 2014

Police hunt for gunmen who killed 8-year-old Chicago girl as she jumped rope with cousin

By | Associated Press

CHICAGO – Police say two gunmen on bicycles killed an 8-year-old girl and wounded her younger cousin as the children were skipping rope in a Chicago neighborhood.

Deputy Police Superintendent Ernest Brown says the shooting happened Tuesday evening in Roseland on Chicago's South Side.

Brown says the two men rolled up on bicycles, fired, then fled.

There is no word Wednesday on charges in the shooting.

Relatives say the girl killed was 8-year-old Tanaja Stokes. The Cook County medical examiner's office says she was shot in the head.

Relatives say 7-year-old Ariana Jones also was shot in the head, but police say her injuries don't appear to be life-threatening.