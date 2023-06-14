Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Police helicopter video captures Florida deputies chasing down home invasion suspects

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says 4 arrested following incident in Sun City Center

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Florida police helicopter films officers chasing home invasion suspects Video

Florida police helicopter films officers chasing home invasion suspects

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says four taken into custody following incident on June 10 in Sun City Center, Florida. (Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

Footage taken from a police helicopter has captured deputies in Florida chasing down four suspects wanted for attempting an "ambush-style home invasion" in a community outside Tampa. 

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says the chase unfolded Saturday after its aviation units, which were conducting "routine surveillance," detected a suspicious vehicle in a neighborhood in Sun City Center. 

"Two subjects threw a brick at the door and crouched at the corners of [a] residence, waiting for someone to exit. While that was happening, one person served as a lookout at a home across the street, while one stayed in the car," the department said in a statement, describing what "appeared to be an ambush-style home invasion." 

"When no one answered, the subjects fled, committing multiple traffic violations while leaving the area," police added. "Patrol units initiated a traffic stop, but the driver refused to comply. While fleeing, the vehicle struck a curb and all occupants fled on foot." 

FLORIDA HOMEOWNERS TERRORIZED BY MASKED STRANGERS IN NEW ‘VERY EVIL PRANK’ 

Florida home invasion attempt

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says the suspects first attempted what appeared to be an "ambush-style home invasion." One of the suspects is seen here carrying an object. (Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

Video taken from a helicopter shows one of the suspects tripping and falling on the ground while trying to run away from responding officers. 

"Somebody threw something over the wall, they are trying to climb the wall here," one of the officers in the helicopter is heard saying. 

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said during the pursuit, the individuals discarded three firearms which later were recovered.  

The guns, according to police, were a Glock 20 and two Glock 22s.  

PROTESTER IN PRISON COSTUME DETAINED AFTER RUSHING TRUMP’S MOTORCADE OUTSIDE MIAMI COURTHOUSE 

Police chase suspects in Florida

The suspects later are seen running away from responding officers in Sun City Center, Florida, early Saturday, June 10.  (Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

"A Milsport .556 Semi-automatic with a brass catcher attached, along with a Smith & Wesson 40 caliber drum magazine containing 42 rounds and two extra fully loaded magazines, were inside the vehicle," the sheriff’s office also said. 

The suspects, which eventually were tracked down by law enforcement, were identified as Javion Stephens, 18, Kenyatta Stephens, 19, Kaiymon Stephens, 20 and Gregory Milledge, 21. 

They each are facing charges of Throwing a deadly missile, Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and Resist without violence. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Florida home invasion suspects

The suspects, from left to right, Javion Stephens, Kaiymon Stephens, Kenyatta Stephens and Gregory Milledge. (Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

Kenyatta Stephens is also facing charges of aggravated fleeing to elude and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage. 

"The proactive observations made by our patrol and aviation units prevented a potentially dangerous situation from escalating further," Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "The recovery of multiple firearms further emphasizes our prioritization of the safety and well-being of our community."  

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.