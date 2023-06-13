Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump
Protester in prison costume detained after rushing Trump’s motorcade outside Miami courthouse

Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 counts in connection with the alleged mishandling of classified documents

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Protestor detained after running in front of Trump's motorcade Video

Protestor detained after running in front of Trump's motorcade

A protestor is detained after running in front of former President Donald Trump’s motorcade outside of the the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse in Miami, Florida on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Joel Franco via Storyful)

A protester wearing a prison costume tried blocking former President Donald Trump's motorcade following his arraignment in a Miami federal court where he pleaded not guilty Tuesday in connection with the alleged mishandling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

Video of the incident shows the man holding a sign jumping in front of an SUV before being grabbed by what appeared to be Secret Service agents running alongside the vehicle. 

Video captured by Fox News' Griff Jenkins from earlier in the day shows the same anti-Trump protester holding up a bright orange sign that read "Lock Him Up." 

It's unclear if the man will face any charges for rushing Trump's motorcade. 

NEARLY HALF THE COUNTRY SUPPORTS TRUMP FEDERAL INDICTMENT, BUT BELIEVES POLITICS WERE INVOLVED

Anti-Trump demonstrator protests outside of arraignment hearing Video

Trump appeared in court with his arms folded most of the time and occasionally spoke with his lawyers. 

He was indicted Friday on 37 federal counts, including willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice and false statements. 

The indictment accuses Trump of failing to comply with demands to return classified documents — including plans for a retaliatory attack on an unnamed foreign power — he had gathered in Mar-a-Lago.

Other documents include defense and weapon capabilities of the U.S. and details of the U.S. nuclear program.

  • Protester being detained after jumping in front of Trump's motorcade
    Image 1 of 4

    A protestor is detained as former President Donald Trump’s motorcade departs the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse in Miami, Florida on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Mega for Fox News Digital )

  • Anti-Trump protester being taken away
    Image 2 of 4

     Police escort an anti-Trump protester outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse in Miami, Florida on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Mega for Fox News Digital )

  • Trump protester on ground outside Miami courthouse
    Image 3 of 4

    Police surround the man caught on video jumping in front of former President Donald Trump's motorcade outside a Miami courthouse. (Mega for Fox News Digital )

  • Police surrounding anti-Trump protester after he jumped in front of motorcade
    Image 4 of 4

    The anti-Trump protester was seen earlier in the day holding a sign that read "Lock Him Up." (Mega for Fox News Digital )

"The unauthorized disclosure of these classified documents could put at risk the national security of the United States, foreign relations, the safety of the United States military, and human sources and the continued viability of sensitive intelligence collection methods," the indictment says. 

It also accuses him of storing the documents in a bathroom and other places at the residence, and of even bragging and showing off the documents to visitors. In one instance, he is said to have told individuals of a document, "as president, I could have declassified it," and, "Now I can't, you know, but this is still a secret."

Sen. Marco Rubio: Trump's indictment is 'incredibly damaging' to America Video

He is also said to have directed an aide to move boxes of documents demanded by a grand jury subpoena while claiming to have fully cooperated. The FBI opened a criminal investigation into the matter in March 2022.

After appearing in court, Trump stopped at a Miami cafe where he was greeted by religious leaders and supporters.

  • Image 1 of 4

    Former President Donald Trump's valet Walt Nauta, left, looks on as Trump poses for photos at Versailles restaurant with Trump on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Miami. ( AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

  • Donald Trump greets supporters at Versailles restaurant
    Image 2 of 4

    Former President Donald Trump greets supporters at Versailles restaurant on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Miami. Trump appeared in federal court Tuesday on dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents and thwarting the Justice Department's efforts to get the records back.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

  • Donald Trump greets supporters at Versailles restaurant
    Image 3 of 4

    Former President Donald Trump greets a supporter at Versailles restaurant on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

  • Donald Trump greets supporters at Versailles restaurant
    Image 4 of 4

    Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at Versailles restaurant on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

'Food for everyone," he said. 

The crowd then sang "Happy Birthday" to him. The former president's birthday is June 14.

Fox News' Adam Shaw and Jake Gibson contributed to this report. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

