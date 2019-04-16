Expand / Collapse search
Police: Gunman, 1 other dead in Tennessee mall shooting

Associated Press

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. – A shooting at an outlet mall near the Smoky Mountains in Tennessee has left the shooter and one other person dead and one person injured.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reported that the gunman shot two people and then himself. The newspaper quoted Sevierville Police Department spokesman Bob Stahlke as saying the male shooter and a female victim died at the scene. He says one male victim was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. His condition was unknown.

Stahlke said there was no longer any threat, and the Tanger Outlets mall remained open except for a small area cordoned off as a crime scene.

