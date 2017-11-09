Police: Gun that killed former NBA player Wright found

Police say they believe they have found the gun used to kill former NBA player Lorenzen Wright, whose body was found in a swampy field in Tennessee seven years ago.

Memphis Police Department spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said Thursday that the gun was found in a lake in Walnut, Mississippi, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) east of Memphis, Tennessee.

Rudolph did not say how the gun was found or if it has undergone ballistics testing. No further details were immediately available.

Wright's decomposing body was found in suburban Memphis on July 28, 2010 — 10 days after the 34-year-old was reported missing. No one has been arrested.

Wright played for the Memphis Grizzlies and four other NBA teams as a forward and center over 13 seasons before retiring in 2009.