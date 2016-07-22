Police: Glass in Ohio officer's sandwich wasn't intentional

Police in Ohio's capital city say glass shards in a sandwich served to a policeman weren't put there intentionally.

The Columbus Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2aifLhd ) reports city health inspectors who visited the restaurant the next day spotted chipped glass plates and found small pieces of broken glass below a drying rack. Police concluded there was no reason to believe the Columbus officer was intentionally served glass in his meal.

The officer cut his mouth after biting into a Reuben sandwich at the restaurant on Monday. He was treated at a hospital, and police say he is recovering.

