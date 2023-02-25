Expand / Collapse search
New York
Police arrest subway surfing teen amid alarming social media trend, deaths

Zachary Nazario, 15, was the latest fatality from a New York subway surfing stunt gone wrong

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
NYC subway surfers seen atop train crossing bridge Video

NYC subway surfers seen atop train crossing bridge

Most recently, an NYC teen died after falling while riding on the roof of the J train (Credit: Chris "Goose" Gosling via Storyful).

Police arrested a 17-year-old who was subway surfing around New York City Wednesday following the death of a 15-year-old who died while doing the same. 

The unnamed teenager was found latched onto the back of the 7 train at the Queensboro Plaza subway station around 10:15 a.m., an NYPD spokesperson said. 

Police have charged the teen with a misdemeanor and released him into his parents’ custody. 

Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) CEO Janno Lieber said the NYPD will station officers at stations to catch teens trying to take part in the surfing trend popular on social media, NewsNation Now reported. 

"They haven’t charged every one, but they apprehend the kids who are doing this, and they get in touch with the parents," Lieber said. "They are doing what they can." 

The New York City skyline behind trains arriving and departing the Queensboro Plaza subway station Dec. 23, 2005.  

The New York City skyline behind trains arriving and departing the Queensboro Plaza subway station Dec. 23, 2005.   (Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The heightened awareness and caution of the trend follows the death of Zachary Nazario, 15, who was subway surfing on a train crossing the Williamsburg Bridge when he fell to his death Monday. Nazario was standing on top of the J Train when he hit his head and fell.

NYC Transit President Richard Davey warned of the dangers of subway surfing in a statement obtained by the New York Post.

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber speaks during an announcement by Gov. Kathy Hochul at the LIRR Concourse at Penn Station.

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber speaks during an announcement by Gov. Kathy Hochul at the LIRR Concourse at Penn Station. (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

"We cannot stress enough how dangerous it is to ride on the outside of trains," Davey said. "Our hearts go out to loved ones at yet another tragic time. We implore other families to speak with their children on the real dangers of what can seem like a thrill but is too often deadly."

Nazario was the second teenager to die while riding on the outside of a subway train. Another 15-year-old in December fell and hit the third rail of the J train, FOX 5 reported at the time. 

An NYC teen died while subway surfing on a train crossing the Williamsburg Bridge Monday

An NYC teen died while subway surfing on a train crossing the Williamsburg Bridge Monday (Getty Images)

Another boy in August 2022 fell from a train while trying to subway surf and lost his arm. 

The MTA reported 206 incidents of people illegally riding on the outside of train cars in 2021, a number that jumped to 928 in 2022. 

Fox News Digital’s Pilar Arias contributed to this report. 

Peter Aitken is a Fox News Digital reporter with a focus on national and global news. 