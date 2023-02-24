Cardi B live-tweeting her community service goes viral: 'DON'T COMMIT CRIMES!'

Rapper Cardi B has been on an informal PSA campaign since last month, advising that her followers obey the laws or face the consequences.

"My brains are burning from waking up early, community service then studio….but I did the crime," Cardi B told her 28.7 million followers on Twitter.

"I only have myself to blame," the rapper tweeted Friday.

The chart-topping performer reportedly failed to complete her community service requirement from the judge, but was allowed an extension until March 1, according to the Daily Mail. She pled guilty to charges after a fight ensued at a strip club in 2022.

"Community service ….I have to do a lot of hours today and I’m very sleepy ……..YOU DO THE CRIME YOU DO THE TIME!!!!!" Cardi tweeted again on Thursday.

She gave some friendly advice to Twitter Wednesday. "On my way to serve some community service time …..DON'T COMMIT CRIMES!"

And on Tuesday — in her first tweet directly referencing her community service this week — Cardi said that she didn’t know how many days of community service that she had completed.

"Day whatever the f--- of community service……….Obey the law!!!!"

Every one of Cardi’s tweets went viral on the platform, racking up hundreds of thousands of likes each and over 32 million total views in total.

A number of big name brands and influencers responded to Cardi’s tweet barrage this week.

AriZona Iced Tea declared that it would break the law for Cardi B.

"We literally will break so many laws for you. We want to do the time."

"It's not even 9am, I gotta get it together," the beverage company later added.

NYC Service congratulated Cardi B on serving her community.

"Let’s get these service hours, Cardi," the account tweeted along with an emoji of nails being painted.

Some influencers commented on Cardi B’s style, with Buzzfeed's deputy director of social media Samir Mezrahi asking the rapper if he could "come see all [her] shoes."

Back on Jan. 20, Cardi revealed that she was already on her "[s[econd day of community service."

One of Cardi’s lawyers reportedly also told the Daily Mail that the rapper is serious about her service, especially after she received an extension from the judge.

"‘Personally and professionally, Cardi is dedicated to community service and charitable endeavors."

"She therefore appreciates the court giving her until March 1st to complete her community service commitment in Queens, New York."