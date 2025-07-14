Police arrest international traveler allegedly carrying nearly $3M in drugs bound for Brazil

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police arrested a man who allegedly tried to carry almost $3 million worth of drugs in his suitcase in Atlanta.

Vance Ray Randolph was arrested on June 28 at the Atlanta International Airport after allegedly trying to take the drugs to Sao Paulo, Brazil, according to a Saturday Facebook post by the Atlanta Police Department.

According to officials, Randolph tried to travel with THC-extracted products and marijuana.

Law enforcement officers said they seized 12.35 lbs of THC wax, 34.39 lbs of hashish, 4.6 lbs. of marijuana, and 1.21 lbs. of pasty marijuana.

The Atlanta Police Department said the seized drugs have an estimated street value of $2.97 million. Randolph was taken to the Clayton County Jail on narcotics charges.

Body camera video released by the Atlanta Police Department shows officers taking several packages out of the suitcase.

The Atlanta Police Department said U.S. Customs and Border Protection assisted with the arrest.