Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

US

Police arrest international traveler allegedly carrying nearly $3M in drugs bound for Brazil

Vance Ray Randolph faces narcotics charges after attempting to smuggle drugs to Sao Paulo

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
close
Atlanta police arrest man allegedly trying to travel with $3 million in drugs Video

Atlanta police arrest man allegedly trying to travel with $3 million in drugs

Police in Atlanta, Georgia, arrested a man who allegedly tried to take $3 million worth of drugs to Brazil.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police arrested a man who allegedly tried to carry almost $3 million worth of drugs in his suitcase in Atlanta.

Vance Ray Randolph was arrested on June 28 at the Atlanta International Airport after allegedly trying to take the drugs to Sao Paulo, Brazil, according to a Saturday Facebook post by the Atlanta Police Department.

According to officials, Randolph tried to travel with THC-extracted products and marijuana. 

MASSIVE HAUL OF METHAMPHETAMINE SEIZED IN ONE OF MINNESOTA'S 'LARGEST METH BUSTS' EVER

Vance Ray Randolph

Vance Ray Randolph seen talking to police officers. (Atlanta Police Department)

Law enforcement officers said they seized 12.35 lbs of THC wax, 34.39 lbs of hashish, 4.6 lbs. of marijuana, and 1.21 lbs. of pasty marijuana.

FBI DIRECTOR KASH PATEL HAILS RECORD DRUG BUST; DRUGS SEIZED COULD HAVE KILLED NEARLY 50 MILLION

Atlanta Police Department officer searches luggage

An Atlanta Police Department officer looks inside the luggage. (Atlanta Police Department)

The Atlanta Police Department said the seized drugs have an estimated street value of $2.97 million. Randolph was taken to the Clayton County Jail on narcotics charges.

Body camera video released by the Atlanta Police Department shows officers taking several packages out of the suitcase.

Atlanta Police Department officer looking at luggage

An Atlanta Police Department officer searches through luggage. (Atlanta Police Department)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Atlanta Police Department said U.S. Customs and Border Protection assisted with the arrest. 

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.