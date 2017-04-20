Expand / Collapse search
Police: 3-year-old fatally shot in Norfolk, Virginia

By | Associated Press
This booking photo made available by the Norfolk Police, Va., shows Rayvon A. Messer on Thursday, April 20, 2017. Authorities have charged Messer in the shooting death of his 3-year-old-son. Messer is being held without bail. (Norfolk Police via AP)

NORFOLK, Va. – Authorities say a 3-year-old boy has been fatally shot in Virginia.

Norfolk Police said in a statement that officers were called to the Ocean View area of the city Wednesday night for a report that a child had been shot. Police and paramedics found a 3-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.

The boy was taken to a hospital, where police say he died a short time after he arrived.

Police didn't release any details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting, which is under investigation.