Police: 2 hurt as fight leads to shooting at Virginia mall

NORFOLK, Va. – Police say a mall in Virginia has reopened hours after two people were injured when shots were fired there.

The Norfolk Police Department tweeted Thursday that a fight inside the MacArthur Center in downtown Norfolk led to shots being fired. They say two people were taken to the hospital with injuries that aren't thought to be life-threatening. It's unclear if they were shot.

Police say the mall has reopened for business, but the interior entrance to the Nordstrom department store will remain closed while the scene is processed.