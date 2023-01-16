Expand / Collapse search
Nevada
Plane makes emergency landing in NV, sinks to bottom of Lake Mead

The two plane passengers escaped uninjured in Nevada

Associated Press
A small plane that was forced to make an emergency landing three months ago has been found at the bottom of Lake Mead near Boulder City, according to a newspaper.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that a local environmental consulting firm located the sunken aircraft last month using remotely operated vehicle and sonar technology.

A small plane that made an emergency landing three months ago was found at the bottom of Lake Mead near Boulder City, Nevada. 

The pilot of the single engine Cessna 182C said the plane had engine failure as he and his passenger headed for the North Las Vegas Airport on Oct. 1.

The Review-Journal said that after the lake ditching, the two men escaped the aircraft through a window and swam to shore uninjured.

The National Transportation Safety Board’s preliminary report said the plane nosed over and came to rest upside down on the lake bottom.

The pilot’s wife created an online fundraiser to raise money for the two men’s belongings that sunk with the plane.