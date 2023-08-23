Expand / Collapse search
Maine

Plane carrying 2 passengers crashes in Maine

ME officials have not released the condition of the 2 passengers

Associated Press
Published
A plane with two people aboard has crashed Maine, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Beechcraft BE99 crashed in a field in Litchfield around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday. The condition of the two onboard was not immediately known.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident. The NTSB will be in charge of the probe and will provide any updates.

Maine Fox News graphic

A plane with two passengers crashed into a field in Litchfield, Maine.

Maine State Police said Tuesday afternoon that they were helping the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.