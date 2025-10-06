Expand / Collapse search
Religion

‘Act of violence’: New Jersey Rabbi injured in suspected hate crime before Jewish holiday

Bergenfield police investigating whether attack on Rabbi Avraham Wein was bias-motivated

By Emma Bussey Fox News
A rabbi has been assaulted outside his home in New Jersey just hours before the start of the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, authorities said.

The Oct. 5th incident is being investigated as both a violent crime and a suspected antisemitic attack, with the local mayor condemning it as "a disgraceful act of violence."

Police said the suspect, Jeffrey Zicchinella, 40, of Ridgefield Park, was driving through the area of Sussex Road around 2 p.m. when he allegedly stopped his vehicle, got out, and attacked Rabbi Avraham Wein.

ANTISEMITIC ATTACKERS VIOLENTLY TARGET SYNAGOGUE, ISRAELI RESTAURANT IN AUSTRALIA

Bergenfield Police Department

Bergenfield Police investigating whether attack on Rabbi Avraham Wein was bias-motivated (Google Maps)

A neighbor who witnessed the assault rushed to help the Rabbi, who is an assistant at Congregation Keter Torah in nearby Teaneck. The neighbor managed to restrain the suspect until officers arrived.

Zicchinella was taken into custody and later charged with two counts of simple assault, according to NorthJersey.com.  Records also indicate he may also go by the name Jeffrey Vangoldren.

"Due to the quick actions of our residents and the Bergenfield Police Department, the male actor was taken into custody and charged with two counts of simple assault and remanded to the Bergen County Jail," police said in a statement shared on Facebook.

TRUMP ADMIN CRACKS DOWN ANTISEMITISM AS DOJ OFFICIAL EXPOSES 'VIOLENT RHETORIC' OF RADICAL PROTESTERS

Congregation Keter Torah

Jeffrey Zicchinella attacked Rabbi Avraham Wein in Bergenfield, New Jersey, prompting a hate crime investigation and increased synagogue security patrols. (Google Maps)

"We are in consultation with the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and stress that this is still an ongoing investigation," the statement continued. 

"We take all reports of bias-motivated or hate-related incidents seriously and remain dedicated to ensuring that everyone in our borough feels safe and respected."

Police Chief Mustafa Rabboh also said extra patrols have been ordered around synagogues and residential neighborhoods "out of an abundance of caution," adding that preliminary findings suggest the incident appears isolated.

ANTISEMITIC VIOLENCE ERUPTS IN AMERICA AS SOME INVOKE INTIFADA AND TARGET JEWS

Rabbi Avraham Wein

Rabbi Avraham Wein was assaulted before Sukkot as authorities investigate whether the attack was religiously motivated. (Rabbi Wein)

Mayor Arvin Amatorio condemned the assault in a public statement:

"This was a shameful act that has no place in Bergenfield. I strongly condemn this attack and make it clear that we will not tolerate violence in our town, against anyone, under any circumstances," the mayor posted on Facebook.

Authorities say the investigation remains ongoing, with Bergenfield police coordinating closely with the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office to determine whether the assault was bias-motivated.

"For legal and privacy reasons, there is no more information to be shared at this time," a spokesperson for Rabbi Wein's synagogue said.

"We are thankful he is safe and deeply appreciative of the concern and support shown by our TABC community," they added.

Fox News Digital also reached out to Bergenfield Police Department for comment.

Emma Bussey is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Before joining Fox, she worked at The Telegraph with the U.S. overnight team, across desks including foreign, politics, news, sport and culture. 
