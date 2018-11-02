Pittsburgh rabbi surprised by ‘warm, personal side’ of Trump after meeting

Jeffery Myers, the Pittsburgh rabbi who was leading services on Saturday when 11 of his congregants were gunned down, said in an interview Thursday that he was pleasantly surprised during his meeting with President Trump, and saw a warm side to the president "America doesn’t get to see."

Myers met with the president and his family on Monday. He said he was introduced to Trump by Ron Dermer, Israel’s ambassador to the U.S. They spent about 20 minutes together and were joined by the first lady Melania, Ivanka and Jared Kushner.

Myers told CNN that the president was warm and consoling.

"The first question that he [Trump] asked me was, 'Rabbi, how are you doing?'" Myers said. "And I must say, through the time that we were tighter, I was pleasantly surprised by a warm and personal side to the president I don’t think America has ever seen."

After the meeting, they placed a small stone on 11 stars outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill, where the shooting occurred.

Police arrested alleged gunman Robert Bowers, 46. He faces 11 counts of criminal homicide, six counts of aggravated assault and 13 counts of ethnic intimidation in addition to federal counts that include weapons offenses and hate crime charges. Federal prosecutors will seek the death penalty against him.

Fox News' Barnini Chakraborty contributed to this report