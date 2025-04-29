Expand / Collapse search
Delaware

Delaware suspects in unreturned rental van fatally strike 1, injure several others fleeing police: authorities

2 suspects were in a U-Haul van, which had not been returned in over a month, police say

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
At least one person was killed during a vehicle crash involving an unreturned U-Haul rental van that struck multiple pedestrians and a police vehicle near the University of Delaware's campus Tuesday afternoon, police said. 

The Newark, Delaware, Police Department said officers noticed a rented U-Haul van that had not been returned parked on the street at around 4:30 p.m. The vehicle was reported as "an unauthorized use vehicle" Monday.

The van had originally been rented but was not returned when it was due March 18, police said. 

As the officers tried to arrest the two suspects inside the truck, they fled in the vehicle, traveling over a curb and striking a marked police vehicle, police said. 

Car crash in Delaware

One person was killed, and several others were struck by a U-Haul in Delaware. (KYW)

"The suspects disregarded officer commands and exited the parking lot at a high rate of speed," a police news release states. "Newark officers did not engage in a vehicle pursuit and remained in the shopping center."

While fleeing, the van struck two pedestrians standing by a parked vehicle before hitting multiple parked vehicles and becoming disabled, police said

Responding officers rendered first aid to the injured pedestrians. One was pronounced dead. The other sustained serious injuries. Three others were taken to an emergency room with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

Three others were treated for minor injuries and declined further medical treatment.

Scene where a U-Haul van struck several people

A shoe in the street where suspects in a U-Haul van struck multiple pedestrians and killed at least one person, police said.  (KYW)

The driver and the passenger in the U-Haul were detained. The driver sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the police department and the University of Delaware

A U-Haul van at the scene where multiple pedestrians were struck on Tuesday.

A U-Haul van where multiple pedestrians were struck and at least one person was killed in Delaware Tuesday.  (KYW)

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes as authorities respond to the crash. 

Newark police said the road will remain closed as the police department's Traffic Unit investigates the crash.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.