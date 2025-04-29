Delaware suspects in unreturned rental van fatally strike 1, injure several others fleeing police: authorities

At least one person was killed during a vehicle crash involving an unreturned U-Haul rental van that struck multiple pedestrians and a police vehicle near the University of Delaware's campus Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The Newark, Delaware, Police Department said officers noticed a rented U-Haul van that had not been returned parked on the street at around 4:30 p.m. The vehicle was reported as "an unauthorized use vehicle" Monday.

The van had originally been rented but was not returned when it was due March 18, police said.

As the officers tried to arrest the two suspects inside the truck, they fled in the vehicle, traveling over a curb and striking a marked police vehicle, police said.

"The suspects disregarded officer commands and exited the parking lot at a high rate of speed," a police news release states. "Newark officers did not engage in a vehicle pursuit and remained in the shopping center."

While fleeing, the van struck two pedestrians standing by a parked vehicle before hitting multiple parked vehicles and becoming disabled, police said.

Responding officers rendered first aid to the injured pedestrians. One was pronounced dead. The other sustained serious injuries. Three others were taken to an emergency room with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

Three others were treated for minor injuries and declined further medical treatment.

The driver and the passenger in the U-Haul were detained. The driver sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the police department and the University of Delaware.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes as authorities respond to the crash.

Newark police said the road will remain closed as the police department's Traffic Unit investigates the crash.