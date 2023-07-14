Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alaska
Published

Pilot of fatal Alaska plane crash attempted forced landing

The pilot tried to make a forced landing after determining that the plane wouldn’t be able to climb over the AK mountains

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The pilot of a small plane that crashed in Alaska earlier this month decided to make a forced landing after fearing the plane would not be able to safely climb over the mountainous terrain, according to a preliminary report released Thursday. Two passengers died in the crash.

The report from the National Transportation Safety Board cites information provided by the pilot to an agency investigator during a brief conversation in an emergency room. Clint Johnson, chief of the agency’s Alaska region, said the pilot's injuries had delayed a more in-depth conversation with investigators but that one was planned.

Alaska State Troopers identified those who died as Byron Chitwood, 91, of Texas, and Rodney Murdock, 73, of Kodiak.

2 DEAD IN ALASKA AFTER SMALL PLANE STRIKES TREE DURING TAKEOFF

Alaska Fox News graphic

According to a report from the National Transportation Safety Board, a pilot who flew an airplane that crashed in Alaska tried to make a forced landing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the NTSB report, the crash on July 2 occurred minutes after the plane left the airport at Old Harbor, which is on the southeast coast of Kodiak Island. The plane, carrying four passengers and their baggage plus the pilot, was bound for Kodiak, about 70 miles away.

The pilot and one passenger sustained serious injuries and another passenger was critically injured, the report states.

Johnson said the wreckage has been recovered and the investigation is ongoing.