Pilot and dog swim to shore in California after small plane crashes off coast, authorities say

A pilot and his dog survived a small plane crash into the ocean off the coast of Southern California on Sunday and safely swam to shore, authorities said.

Witnesses reported that a small plane landed in the waters off Rancho Palos Verdes shortly before 5:30 p.m., the Los Angeles County Fire Department told KTLA.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department (LASD) sent a rescue helicopter to the scene, where the department said the pilot and his dog had already swum safely to land.

Upon reaching the shore, the pilot and pup met with Lomita Station deputies, the LASD’s Special Enforcement Bureau said.

The pilot and the dog both suffered minor injuries, Los Angeles County Fire Supervisor Bernard Peter told the Los Angeles Daily News.

The aircraft was identified as a single-engine Piper PA-32 Cherokee Six plane, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The plane is believed to have landed in the ocean due to engine failure, the Los Angeles Daily News reported, citing a hazardous materials spill report submitted to the state. It was unknown how much fuel leaked from the plane into the ocean.

Fire officials were coordinating with the U.S. Coast Guard to recover the sunken aircraft.