Honolulu tourist shuttle collides into group of pedestrians at cruise pier, 1 dead

One person was killed, and several others were injured after a tour bus driver mistakenly pressed down on the gas instead of the brakes at a cruise pier parking lot in Honolulu, Hawaii.

According to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and the Honolulu Police Department, the fatal accident happened on Friday at 10:24 a.m. local time.

Authorities said a 57-year-old male motorist was dropping customers off at the cruise port's pier and was alerted by a bystander that his vehicle was moving forward.

Reacting quickly, the man jumped back into the shuttle bus and attempted to stop the moving vehicle.

Police said the man pressed the gas pedal instead of the brakes and collided with two concrete barriers and eleven pedestrians.

Three pedestrians were transported from the scene to a local medical center for treatment. One was in critical condition, and the other two were in good condition.

While on the scene, one woman succumbed to her injuries and died.

Two other pedestrians were taken from the scene to another local hospital in good condition, police said. Six other pedestrians refused treatment on the scene.

Authorities said they are continuing to investigate the collision, and that speed did not immediately appear to be a "contributing factor" to the crash.

It is unknown whether drugs and alcohol contributed to the crash, police said.