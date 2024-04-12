Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Hawaii

Honolulu tourist shuttle collides into group of pedestrians at cruise pier, 1 dead

One person died and multiple people were injured when a shuttle bus collided with pedestrians

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten , Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
close
Vehicle crashes into Texas DPS building Video

Vehicle crashes into Texas DPS building

Fox News senior correspondent Casey Stegall reports on the breaking news out of Brenham, Texas where a vehicle ran into a Department of Public Safety office.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
Please enter a valid email address.

One person was killed, and several others were injured after a tour bus driver mistakenly pressed down on the gas instead of the brakes at a cruise pier parking lot in Honolulu, Hawaii.

According to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and the Honolulu Police Department, the fatal accident happened on Friday at 10:24 a.m. local time.

Authorities said a 57-year-old male motorist was dropping customers off at the cruise port's pier and was alerted by a bystander that his vehicle was moving forward.

Reacting quickly, the man jumped back into the shuttle bus and attempted to stop the moving vehicle.

SWIMMING, SURFING IN WATERS NEAR HAWAII WILDFIRE SITE IS SAFE, OFFICIALS SAY

Honolulu shuttle crash

After a tourist shuttle crashed at Pier 2 of Honolulu Harbor, 1 has been pronounced dead and at least 11 are injured. (Fox News)

Honolulu shuttle crash

After a tourist shuttle crashed at Pier 2 of Honolulu Harbor, 1 has been pronounced dead and at least 11 are injured. (Fox News)

Police said the man pressed the gas pedal instead of the brakes and collided with two concrete barriers and eleven pedestrians.

HEAVY RAINS, FLASH FLOODING TRIGGER EVACUATIONS IN PITTSBURGH METRO

Three pedestrians were transported from the scene to a local medical center for treatment. One was in critical condition, and the other two were in good condition.

While on the scene, one woman succumbed to her injuries and died.

Honolulu shuttle crash

After a tourist shuttle crashed at Pier 2 of Honolulu Harbor, 1 has been pronounced dead and at least 11 are injured. (Fox News)

Two other pedestrians were taken from the scene to another local hospital in good condition, police said. Six other pedestrians refused treatment on the scene.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities said they are continuing to investigate the collision, and that speed did not immediately appear to be a "contributing factor" to the crash.

It is unknown whether drugs and alcohol contributed to the crash, police said.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.