Border security

Pickup truck crashes into Border Patrol checkpoint, injures 2 agents

The Border agents were flown to Phoenix for 'advanced care'

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
Two Border Patrol agents were injured after a pickup truck crashed into a checkpoint near Yuma, Arizona.

The crash happened around 4:38 p.m. Saturday at a checkpoint along the Interstate 8 between Yuma and Wellton, a Customs and Border Protection spokesperson confirmed.

The two agents were taken to a local hospital and later flown to Phoenix for "advanced care."

The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS), the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General and CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility responded to the scene. 

Yuma checkpoint crash scene photo

This photo, posted by the official union of the U.S. Border Patrol, shows the crash scene in Arizona on Oct. 21, 2023. (X/National Border Patrol Council)

The crash investigation is being handled by AZDPS. 

"Asking for your thoughts and prayers on behalf of two agents in critical condition after an event at a checkpoint on Interstate 8 between Wellton and Yuma, Arizona yesterday evening. We have a lot of brave agents who risk their lives every day trying to protect this nation," an X post from the Border Patrol Union stated.

Look at the checkpoint courtesy of Google

This image from Google shows what the checkpoint looked like prior to the crash. (Google Maps)

A statement from a CBP spokesperson reads, "The U.S. Border Patrol would like to thank all the first responders and trauma personnel who worked tirelessly through the night to deliver lifesaving care to all involved, and to the local community and those across the country for their support of our agents and their families during this time."  

Fox News Digital reached out to AZDPS for more information regarding the crash investigation but did not immediately hear back. 