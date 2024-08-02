Expand / Collapse search
Photo Gallery

PHOTOS: Touching scenes as Americans return home from Russia in historic prisoner swap

Paul Whelan, Evan Gershkovich, and Alsu Kurmasheva return to America from being held captive in Russia

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
Published
  • A plane carrying reporter Evan Gershkovich, Alsu Kurmasheva and Paul Whelan arrives at Andrews Air Force Base
    Image 1 of 17

    A plane carrying reporter Evan Gershkovich, Alsu Kurmasheva and Paul Whelan arrives at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., following their release as part of a 24-person prisoner swap between Russia and the United States, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.  (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

  • President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris walk to greet reporter Evan Gershkovich, Alsu Kurmasheva and Paul Whelan
    Image 2 of 17

    President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris walk to greet reporter Evan Gershkovich, Alsu Kurmasheva and Paul Whelan at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., following their release as part of a 24-person prisoner swap between Russia and the United States, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

  • President Joe Biden and Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris greet Evan Gershkovich
    Image 3 of 17

    President Joe Biden and Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris greet Evan Gershkovich, a prisoner freed by Russia, as he arrives on August 1, 2024, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.  (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

  • Former prisoner held by Russia US journalist Evan Gershkovich waves as he arrives at Joint Base Andrews
    Image 4 of 17

    Former prisoner held by Russia, US journalist Evan Gershkovich waves as he arrives at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on August 1, 2024.  (ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP via Getty Images)

  • Alsu Kurmasheva is accompanied by her daughters Bibi and Miriam Butorin
    Image 5 of 17

    Alsu Kurmasheva is accompanied by her daughters Bibi and Miriam Butorin after disembarking from a plane at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., August 1, 2024.  (REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt)

  • President Joe Biden greets Paul Whelan upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews
    Image 6 of 17

    President Joe Biden greets Paul Whelan, who was released from detention in Russia, upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., August 1, 2024.  (Nathan Howard/Reuters)

  • Evan Gershkovich greets his mother Ella Milman
    Image 7 of 17

    Evan Gershkovich greets his mother Ella Milman after he arrived back in the United States on August 1, 2024, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

  • Former prisoner held by Russia US-Russian journalist Alsu Kurmasheva runs to her daughters Miriam Butorin and Bibi Butorinas
    Image 8 of 17

    Former prisoner held by Russia US-Russian journalist Alsu Kurmasheva runs to her daughters Miriam Butorin and Bibi Butorinas as she arrives at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on August 1, 2024. (ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP via Getty Images)

  • Vice President Kamala Harris greets reporter Evan Gershkovich
    Image 9 of 17

    Vice President Kamala Harris greets reporter Evan Gershkovich at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., following his release as part of a 24-person prisoner swap between Russia and the United States, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

  • Former prisoner held by Russia US journalist Evan Gershkovich is welcomed by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris
    Image 10 of 17

    Former prisoner held by Russia US journalist Evan Gershkovich is welcomed by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris as he arrives at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on August 1, 2024.  (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

  • President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris watch as former prisoner held by Russia US-Russian journalist Alsu Kurmasheva embraces her family
    Image 11 of 17

    President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris watch as former prisoner held by Russia US-Russian journalist Alsu Kurmasheva embraces her family as she arrives at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on August 1, 2024.  (ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP via Getty Images)

  • Reporter Evan Gershkovich hugs his mother Ella Milman at Andrews Air Force Base
    Image 12 of 17

    Reporter Evan Gershkovich hugs his mother Ella Milman at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., following his release as part of a 24-person prisoner swap between Russia and the United States, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. Looking on at right is Elizabeth Whelan, sister of released prisoner Paul Whelan.  (Alex Brandon/AP)

  • President Joe Biden embraces Paul Whelan
    Image 13 of 17

    President Joe Biden embraces Paul Whelan, who was released from detention in Russia, upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., August 1, 2024.  (Nathan Howard/Reuters)

  • Evan Gershkovich gestures after disembarking from a plane
    Image 14 of 17

    Evan Gershkovich gestures after disembarking from a plane at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., August 1, 2024.  (Kevin Mohatt/Reuters)

  • Russian-American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva is greeted by U.S. President Joe Biden, her daughters Bibi and Miriam Butorin and her husband Pavel Butorin
    Image 15 of 17

    Russian-American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, who was released from detention in Russia, is greeted by U.S. President Joe Biden, her daughters Bibi and Miriam Butorin and her husband Pavel Butorin, upon her arrival at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., August 1, 2024.  (Nathan Howard/Reuters)

  • Reporter Evan Gershkovich greets colleagues at Andrews Air Force Base
    Image 16 of 17

    Reporter Evan Gershkovich greets colleagues at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., following his release as part of a 24-person prisoner swap between Russia and the United States, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

  • Evan Gershkovich followed by his mother Ella Milman
    Image 17 of 17

    Evan Gershkovich followed by his mother Ella Milman, smiles as he arrives at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on August 1, 2024.  (ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

Julia Bonavita is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant for Photo and Video. Julia earned a master’s degree in Multimedia Journalism from New York University and a bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Political Science from Florida Gulf Coast University. She has previously worked for the National Basketball Association (NBA), Getty Images, and as a freelance photographer for The Palm Beach Post and Naples Daily News/The News-Press. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on Twitter.