Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

IMMIGRATION
Published

Photos show migrants crowding El Paso, Texas, streets

Migrants have been camping out on El Paso, Texas, streets

By Rachel Paik | Fox News
close
Biden's border crisis now overwhelming El Paso with street encampments Video

Biden's border crisis now overwhelming El Paso with street encampments

Investigative reporter Sara Carter joins 'Hannity' live from the Texas town with the latest.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nearly 1,000 illegal migrants released and living on the streets of El Paso, Texas, has created a public safety challenge, a local official said.

Processing centers and shelters have reached capacity, causing Border Patrol to release a record number of migrants — mostly from Venezuela.

Photos show the migrants setting up tents and sleeping bags on the streets of El Paso. 

2 MIGRANT BUSES ARRIVE OUTSIDE VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS' NAVAL OBSERVATORY RESIDENCE IN DC

  • Migrants in El Paso, Texas
    Image 1 of 13

    Migrants from Venezuela set up tents near a bus station after being released from U.S. Border Patrol custody in El Paso, Texas, on Tuesday. (REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez)

  • Migrants in El Paso, Texas
    Image 2 of 13

    Migrants from Venezuela rest near a bus station after being released from U.S. Border Patrol custody in El Paso, Texas, on Tuesday. (REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez)

  • illegal immigrants el paso, texas
    Image 3 of 13

    Migrants from Venezuela rest near a bus station after being released from U.S. Border Patrol custody in El Paso, Texas, on Tuesday. (REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez)

  • illegal immigrants el paso, texas
    Image 4 of 13

    A baby sleeps among other migrants from Venezuela resting near a bus station after being released from U.S. Border Patrol custody in El Paso, Texas, on Tuesday. (REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez)

  • illegal immigrants el paso, texas
    Image 5 of 13

    Migrants from Venezuela rest near a bus station after being released from U.S. Border Patrol custody in El Paso, Texas, on Tuesday. (REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez)

  • illegal immigrants el paso, texas
    Image 6 of 13

    Migrants from Venezuela receive food from volunteers after being released from U.S. Border Patrol custody in El Paso, Texas, on Tuesday. (REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez)

  • illegal immigrants el paso, texas
    Image 7 of 13

    A man plays with a child while waiting with other migrants from Venezuela near a bus station after being released from U.S. Border Patrol custody in El Paso, Texas, on Tuesday. (REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez)

  • illegal immigrants el paso, texas
    Image 8 of 13

    Migrants from Venezuela receive food from volunteers after being released from U.S. Border Patrol custody in El Paso, Texas, on Tuesday. (REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez)

  • illegal immigrants el paso, texas
    Image 9 of 13

    A child holds a stuffed toy while waiting with other migrants from Venezuela near a bus station after being released from U.S. Border Patrol custody in El Paso, Texas, on Tuesday. (REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez)

  • illegal immigrants el paso, texas
    Image 10 of 13

    Migrants from Venezuela gather near a bus station after being released from U.S. Border Patrol custody in El Paso, Texas, on Tuesday. (REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez)

  • illegal immigrants el paso, texas
    Image 11 of 13

    Migrants from Venezuela receive food from volunteers after being released from U.S. Border Patrol custody in El Paso, Texas, on Tuesday. (REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez)

  • illegal immigrants el paso, texas
    Image 12 of 13

    Migrants from Venezuela rest near a bus station after being released from U.S. Border Patrol custody in El Paso, Texas, on Tuesday. (REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez)

  • illegal immigrants el paso, texas
    Image 13 of 13

    Migrants from Venezuela stand near donated shoes after being released from U.S. Border Patrol custody in El Paso, Texas, on Tuesday. (REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez)

"From day to day, we don’t know the number of migrants that will be dropped off, and the issues that have surfaced include urinating and defecating in public, littering, tent encampments on sidewalks, and panhandling," said El Paso Police Department spokesman Sgt. Enrique Carrillo.

MIGRANTS BUSSED FROM MARTHA'S VINEYARD TO US MILITARY BASE, US ATTORNEY SEEKS DOJ ‘INPUT’ ON RESPONSE

The El Paso Police Department is working with various city departments to mitigate the issues.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

An average of 1,300 migrants illegally cross into the El Paso sector of the U.S. border daily, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Rachel Paik is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant.