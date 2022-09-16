Expand / Collapse search
IMMIGRATION
Published

Migrants bused from Martha's Vineyard to US military base, US attorney seeks DOJ 'input' on response

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker opens shelter at Joint Base Cape Cod

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Martha's Vineyard declares crisis over migrants' arrival Video

Martha's Vineyard declares crisis over migrants' arrival

Fox News' Griff Jenkins and 'Fox & Friends' hosts on Democrats' response to migrants being sent to their towns and cities

U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Racheal Rollins said she plans to speak to the Department of Justice about possible actions regarding the transportation of migrants to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts.

Rollins made the comments Thursday during a press conference. The migrants boarded a bus Friday that departed the liberal island haven and arrived at Joint Base Cape Cod, where Republican Gov. Charlie Baker opened a shelter.

"We are looking into [the Martha's Vineyard] case, and we’ll be speaking with members of the Department of Justice," Rollins said. "Massachusetts isn’t the only place where this has happened." 

2 MIGRANT BUSES ARRIVE OUTSIDE VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS' NAVAL OBSERVATORY RESIDENCE IN DC

She continued, "We have several other sister communities, whether it’s D.C., New York, California, where we’ve seen things like this, and we’re hoping to get some input from the Department of Justice about what our next steps might be, if any at all."

A handful of migrants are seen outside St. Andrews Episcopal Church Thursday at Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts.

A handful of migrants are seen outside St. Andrews Episcopal Church Thursday at Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts. (Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Fox News Digital contacted the Department of Justice for comment but did not receive a response Friday.

Florida Gov. DeSantis followed through on his promise to drop off illegal immigrants in progressive states, sending two planes full of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday.

RON DESANTIS SENDS TWO PLANES OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS TO MARTHA'S VINEYARD

A bus carrying migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard arrives at Joint Base Cape Cod in Massachusetts, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.

A bus carrying migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard arrives at Joint Base Cape Cod in Massachusetts, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Fox News Channel)

A video provided to Fox News Digital shows the migrants deplaned at Martha’s Vineyard Airport in Massachusetts.

"If you have folks who are inclined to think Florida is a good place [to settle], our message to them is we are not a sanctuary state, and it's better to be able to go to a sanctuary jurisdiction," DeSantis told a crowd Thursday afternoon. 

Illegal immigrants arrive at Martha's Vineyard Airport on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.

Illegal immigrants arrive at Martha's Vineyard Airport on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (Video obtained by Fox News)

"And yes, we will help facilitate that transport for you to be able to go to greener pastures," he added.

While some Democrats are blasting DeSantis for sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard, a county official said less than a year ago that he would "love" to see the area become a home for immigrants.

Keith Chatinover, a progressive county commissioner for Dukes County, Massachusetts, where Martha's Vineyard is located, made the statement in response to Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who was pushing a bill for Democrat-led areas like Martha's Vineyard to become ports of entry for processing migrants coming in from the southern border.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

