2 migrant buses arrive outside Vice President Kamala Harris' Naval Observatory residence in DC

Two migrant buses from Del Rio, Texas, arrived near Vice President Kamala Harris' residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., Thursday morning.

Between 75 and 100 people who were picked up in Eagle Pass, Texas, were sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. The group includes migrants from Venezuela, Uruguay, Colombia and Mexico. Multiple migrants, asked by Fox News Digital, said they think the border is open, contrary to what Harris said Sunday during an interview.

Abbott has sent dozens of buses filled with border-crossers to Washington, D.C., New York City and Chicago in recent weeks.

Abbott argues that border towns in Texas are overwhelmed, and those in power in D.C. and NYC should face the realities of the border crisis.

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public emergency last week over the buses of migrants' continued arrival in the city from Texas and Arizona.

Bowser's emergency declaration will set aside funding to accommodate migrants as well as create the Office of Migrant Services. The OMS will be tasked with providing temporary accommodations, urgent medical needs, transportation" and other services for migrants.

Brianne Nadeau, a member of the Council of the District of Columbia, blamed the governors of Texas and Arizona for the city's public migrant emergency.

Speaking in a situational update on migrant support alongside Bowser , she said Thursday that the city's systems were not set up to serve the migrants that continue to arrive in the city from the southern states.

"So, it's been said, but it's worth reiterating, that the governors of Texas and Arizona have created this crisis. And, the federal government has not stepped up to assist the District of Columbia," she told reporters. "So we, along with our regional partners, we'll do what we've always done. We'll rise to the occasion."

Abbott argues that border towns in Texas are overwhelmed, and those in power in the liberal-run cities should face the realities of the border crisis.

Bowser has twice now requested that the National Guard be activated to assist with thousands of migrants arriving in the nation’s capital. Both requests have been denied by the Pentagon.

