Boston
Photos show car dangling over the edge of Alewife MBTA parking garage after crash near Boston

MTBA Red Line service changes are in effect following weekend accident

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
A Boston commuter rail station remains closed "indefinitely" Monday after a car crashed through a barrier on the top of its parking garage, leaving the vehicle dangling over the edge. 

The accident Saturday at the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s (MBTA) Alewife station in Cambridge was "intentional," police say, and sent the 5-ton concrete barrier crashing down onto the roof of the transit hub. 

A 14-year-old girl suffered minor injuries after being hit with falling glass and debris inside the lobby, according to WFXT. 

Photos taken from the scene show the front of a white sedan leaning over the edge of the fifth floor of the garage. 

A car is seen dangling over the edge of the parking garage at the Alewife MBTA station in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The car struck a barrier, which fell onto the station's roof and caused damage below.

A car is seen dangling over the edge of the parking garage at the Alewife MBTA station in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The car struck a barrier, which fell onto the station's roof and caused damage below. (Cambridge Fire Department)

The front of the vehicle is heavily damaged. 

MBTA police say the crash was "intentional."

MBTA police say the crash was "intentional." (MBTA Police)

"The motorist’s actions were intentional," MBTA Police said in a tweet. "Station to remain closed and service between Alewife/Davis suspended. Buses will replace service until station reopens." 

The MBTA says the Alewife station will be closed "indefinitely" as repairs are made.

The MBTA says the Alewife station will be closed "indefinitely" as repairs are made. (Cambridge Fire Department)

The driver involved in the incident has not been publicly identified.

"It was a Saturday morning, if this was a Monday morning, the circumstances would be a lot different," Cambridge Fire Chief Thomas Cahill was quoted by WFXT as saying. 

