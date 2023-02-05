Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Texas sheriff warns ‘street racing kills’ after driver dies in crash on I-10

Multiple sports cars seen racing on I-10 near Winnie, Texas, before crash

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A Texas sheriff is warning of the dangers of street racing after a driver suspected of racing with sports cars was killed in a crash on I-10 Saturday afternoon.

Deputies received 911 calls around 2:30 p.m. regarding multiple vehicles racing on Interstate 10 eastbound, the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office said.

About 15 minutes later, deputies discovered one of the vehicles crashed on the side of I-10 near Winnie. 

Multiple sports cars were spotted leaving the area as deputies arrived.

Deputies arrived and found the car wrecked off-road and the driver dead inside.

Deputies approached the wrecked car and found the driver dead. 

The driver’s identity was not immediately released.

The street racing incident was reported on I-10 near Winnie, Texas.

"This is a reminder that street racing kills," the sheriff’s office posted along with photos of the crash scene.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the group of vehicles to contact the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office at 409-267-2500.