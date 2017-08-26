Photos: Harvey pounds Texas as 1st major hurricane to strike US since 2005



Nearly 300,000 customers were without power in the coastal region Saturday morning, and nearly 20 inches of rain had fallen in some places due to Harvey.

Harvey made landfall near the city of Rockport, Texas, early on early on Friday night as a Category 4 hurricane, toppling buildings, blowing over power poles and rearing roofs off of houses as it moved inland.

One fatality is being attributed to Harvey with over a dozen injuries, according to the Associated Press.

Corpus Christi was the first metropolitan area impacted by Hurricane Harvey, where 2.75 inches of rain fell on Friday, even before the storm made landfall.

"Feet of rain could fall before Harvey dissipates next week, with many areas having already received several inches. The heaviest rainfall is expected to stay to the north and east of the center of the storm, pummeling San Antonio, Austin, Houston and Galveston," Faith Ehart, AccuWeather Meteorologist said.

"Austin has received 3.31 inches of rain in just the past 12 hours - more than it usually sees during the entire month of August. Intercontinental Airport in Houston has measured 3.79 inches, and 4.01 in Galveston, during that same time frame," Ehart said.

A police officer checks an abandoned vehicle as the last of Hurricane Harvey passes the area, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Rockport, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Jennifer Bryant looks over the debris from her family business destroyed by Hurricane Harvey Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Katy, Texas. Harvey rolled over the Texas Gulf Coast on Saturday, smashing homes and businesses and lashing the shore with wind and rain so intense that drivers were forced off the road because they could not see in front of them. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)