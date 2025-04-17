PHOTOS: Florida State University active-shooter report stuns campus

A suspect has been taken into police custody on Thursday after a shooting at Florida State University in Tallahassee left six people injured.

The status of the victims was not immediately known. Details about the person in custody have not yet been released.

FSU wrote on X shortly after 12 p.m. that an active shooter was reported at the student union and instructed those on campus to shelter in place. Classes were canceled by the university through Friday, and athletic events in Tallahassee were canceled through the weekend.

'ACTIVE SCENE,' REPORT OF SHOOTER AT FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY, 'SHELTER IN PLACE' ORDERED

A shelter in place notice remains in effect.

"The [FBI] is on the scene at Florida State and we are in communication with agents on the ground. Our priority is the safety of everyone involved. We will keep updating as we learn more. Praying for all," Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote on X.

FBI Director Kash Patel said he was briefed on the situation, and FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino confirmed that the bureau was on the scene at FSU.

"The FBI is on the scene at FSU. I am en route back to DC from our LA office but we are getting updates on the situation on the plane. We will update you as we learn more," Bongino wrote in a post on X.

"At this time, details are still unfolding, and we do not yet have specific information to share. However, we want to assure the community that our teams are fully mobilized and prepared to provide the highest level of care and support to all those affected. We remain in close coordination with emergency responders and public safety officials," said a statement from Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare.

TMH did not give any information on how many patients or what treatments were administered, citing patient privacy concerns.

Rachel Wolf contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.