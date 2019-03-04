Photo of Newport HS students performing Nazi salute around swastika provokes outrage: report

A Southern California high school is under investigation after an image surfaced online that showed students appear to perform a Nazi salute while gathered around red cups that were arranged in the shape of a swastika, administrators said on Sunday.

The people in the photo – which was allegedly taken at a weekend party – are believed to be current students or recent graduates of several Orange County high schools, including Newport Harbor, a school official told The Los Angeles Times.

“We were recently made aware of social media postings involving some students who created inappropriate anti-semitic symbols, and possible underage drinking,” read a letter that Newport-Mesa Unified School District sent home to parents. “While these actions did not occur on any school campus or school function, we condemn all acts of anti-semitism and hate in all their forms.”

Martha Fluor, vice president of the school board, said district officials were alerted Sunday morning regarding the photo. She said the school and district officials are working with law enforcement to determine a course of action.

ABC 7 reported that some Newport Harbors students will wear blue – the school’s color – on Monday in solidarity against hate.