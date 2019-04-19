Phoenix woman accused of harassing man with 159K texts, threatening to turn his kidneys into sushi, says its ‘ridiculous’ she’s in jail

A Phoenix woman accused of harassing a man with more than 150,000 text messages -- in one, she threatened to turn his kidneys into sushi -- reportedly thinks its “ridiculous” that she’s been jailed for the alleged actions.

"I can't believe that it turned into this. I can't believe that I'm actually in jail over some text messages," Jacqueline Ades said in an interview with The Arizona Republic.

Ades reportedly met the unidentified Paradise Valley man via Luxy, a dating site for millionaires. The two went on one date, but Ades allegedly became infatuated and continued to pursue him. However, the man, said to be the CEO of a skin care products company, was not interested in a relationship.

He reportedly called police in July 2017 when he discovered Ades parked outside his home. After the call, Ades allegedly started sending him threatening texts including one that stated, “I’d wear ur [your] fascia n [and] the top o [of] fur skull n ur hands n feet,” according to The Arizona Republic.

“I’d make sushi outta ur kidneys and chopsticks outta ur hand bones,” another text read.

But in the recent interview with the outlet, Ades said she was just playing around.

"I said, 'If I had a perverted imagination, what would I think?'" Ades said. "And then I wrote all these weird things. Just, like, I was literally playing with my imagination and it turned out that that scared him."

Ades has been in a Maricopa County jail for nearly a year following the initial allegations. She’s pleaded not guilty to criminal trespassing and stalking, but in March was determined to be mentally incompetent during a Rule 11 hearing to evaluate her mental status.

She told The Arizona Republic that she was eager to go to trial, adding that she was not only confident that she would be freed, but that she'd also be reunited with the man.

"They're going to say, 'You're not guilty and on top of it we, like, demand that you two get married,'" Ades said of the jury.

In the interview, she also claimed to have once been kidnapped by Walt Disney. The deceased illustrator, she said, once flew a spaceship and was a member of the Illuminati.

"Does that sound crazy?" Ades asked. "It sounds like I'm crazy. My mom says, 'They're going to put you back in Rule 11 court if you go around telling people.' But this is a true story — I'm not lying."

A trial scheduled for early April was delayed, her lawyer said, in order to continue to work on restoring her mental competency. Ades will have a hearing next in the Maricopa County Superior Court on May 21.

Fox News' Kathleen Joyce contributed to this report