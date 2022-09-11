Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Phoenix police shoot sword-wielding man dead after he ran towards officers: Officials

Phoenix police said the man ran towards them with a sword

Phoenix police say that a man is dead after he attempted to run towards officers with a sword in his hand.

The man allegedly began using a sword to hit the gates of the Phoenix Police Department precinct on Sept. 10, according to FOX 10.

When police told the man to drop the sword, he refused, and began running towards officers. Police then fired shots at the suspect, who was later identified as Aaron Baughman, 40.

Phoenix police say that a man is dead after he attempted to run towards officers with a sword in his hand. (FOX 10)

Baughman later died at a local hospital.

Sword used in the attack

Sword used in the attack (FOX 10)

Baughman's father arrived at the scene and attempted to walk towards his son, but police told him to stop.

Police say that no officers were injured in the incident.

