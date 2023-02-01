Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Phoenix police officer given Narcan after exposure to 'white substance' during traffic stop

Doctors and first responders have depended on Narcan to treat drug overdose victims

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A Phoenix police officer was administered a dose of Narcan before being taken to a hospital Wednesday after ingesting an unknown substance during a traffic stop. 

Officers pulled over a vehicle near the downtown area on 19th Avenue and Van Buren Street, FOX Phoenix reported. When one of the officers walked to the vehicle, someone inside rolled down a window and "a white substance escaped and was ingested by the officer," police said. 

ARIZONA RANCHERS TO BE PAID FO RMOVING LIVESTOCK CARCASSES AWAY FROM WOLVES

Phoenix police officers at the scene where one of their own ingested a substance that requested hospitalization and a dose of Narcan. 

Phoenix police officers at the scene where one of their own ingested a substance that requested hospitalization and a dose of Narcan.  (Fox Phoenix)

"The officer passed out and was given Narcan," Phoenix Police Lt. Mark Tovar said.

He said the officer was unconscious for about 10 seconds. The officer was taken to a hospital and the people inside the stopped vehicle were arrested. 

Authorities have not confirmed what caused the officer to pass out.

"The substance hasn't been confirmed," Phoenix Police Sgt. Phil Krynsky said. "They were showing similar symptoms, but I'm happy to say the Narcan was able to help, and the officer is hopefully going to be OK."

Phoenix police officers at the scene where an officer ingested a substance during a traffic stop.

Phoenix police officers at the scene where an officer ingested a substance during a traffic stop. (Fox Phoenix)

Police departments have issued naloxone, better known by the brand name Narcan, to officers to reverse the effects of exposure to certain substances like fentanyl

Doctors and first responders have for years depended on Narcan to treat overdose victims as well. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.