Phoenix man accused of offering tiger cub to undercover police for $20K

A Phoenix man has been arrested after he allegedly offered to sell a tiger cub to undercover police officers for $20,000, authorities said Tuesday.

Police said 25-year-old Carlos Castro-Alcaraz was arrested Monday night on felony wildlife offenses after advertising the cub for sale on social media.

According to police, officers later served a warrant at Castro-Alcaraz’s home and reported finding an alligator and a dozen snapping turtles.

The animals were seized turned over to the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

It was unclear Tuesday if Castro-Alcaraz has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.