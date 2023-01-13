Dallas Zoo clouded leopard escapes, massive search underway

The Dallas Zoo was closed to the public on Friday after authorities realized one of the clouded leopards had escapade its habit and remains unaccounted for.

The zoo announced a "code blue" alert on Twitter and said "a non-dangerous animal" had somehow fled its enclosure.

The Dallas Police Department and zoo officials are scouring the grounds to recover the naturally shy animal which can be found in the wild in Central and South East Asia.

"Given the nature of these animals, we believe the animal is still on grounds and hiding," zoo officials said. "We will share updates and more information as soon as we can."

Texas zoo officials have not expressed any concern that the leopard, which normally feasts on small to medium-sized animals, has escaped into adjacent neighborhoods.

No details about the specific leopard, including its name, time in captivity or age have been released.

"Our focus right now is on locating the animal," the zoo said.

Wild Life of Thailand described the typically nocturnal animals as "wily" and "intelligent" as "masters of their own habitat."

Clouded leopards in captivity have also been described as friendly and sociable creatures.

Clouded leopards are listed as "vulnerable" with decreasing populations largely down to a loss of habitat in-part relating to illegal palm oil deforestation.

Fox News Digital could not immediately reach the zoo for comment.