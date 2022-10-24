Expand / Collapse search
Arizona
Published

Phoenix house party shooting leaves 1 dead, 7 injured

AZ witnesses say someone they didn't know showed up at the house party, was trying to cause problems

Associated Press
One person was killed and seven other people injured after a shooting at a house party in southwest Phoenix, police said Sunday.

Police said they're still searching for the shooter and one of the seven injured victims was in critical condition.

The others had injuries not considered life threatening.

Police said they received a call around 9:30 p.m. Saturday about the shooting and that several of the injured people were taken from the home to hospitals by family and friends.

When officers arrived at the scene, witnesses told them that someone they didn’t know showed up at the house and was reportedly trying to cause problems.

A shooting at a house party in Phoenix killed one person and injured seven others.

Then while a large group was standing in the front yard, they said that same person reportedly shot into the group of people and left the area in a car before officers arrived.

Police said a man who was among the four people hospitalized died later Saturday night.

His name hasn’t been released yet.