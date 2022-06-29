Phoenix convenience store shot at by man upset over cigarette prices, police say
The Arizona suspect is accused of aggravated assault and three weapons-related offenses connected to the Phoenix shooting
A man upset over the prices of cigarettes took out his frustration on a Phoenix convenience store when he opened fire outside the property, police said.
Gregory Boston was arrested two days after the June 15 incident. Surveillance video captured a man walking out of the store before turning his back and using a handgun to fire several shots inside.
He then fled the scene.
When police officers arrived, they noticed the front window had been shot and a casing on the ground.
The shot missed a store employee inside by five feet, Fox Phoenix reported. No injuries were reported.
A store employee said that he was "overjoyed about that because I'm not trying to get killed today."
Boston is accused of aggravated assault, along with three other weapons-related offenses, citing court documents
