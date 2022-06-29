Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

Phoenix convenience store shot at by man upset over cigarette prices, police say

The Arizona suspect is accused of aggravated assault and three weapons-related offenses connected to the Phoenix shooting

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Phoenix shooting suspect arrested after firing into store

Phoenix shooting suspect arrested after firing into store

Man upset over cigarette prices shoots into Arizona convenience store: police

A man upset over the prices of cigarettes took out his frustration on a Phoenix convenience store when he opened fire outside the property, police said. 

Gregory Boston was arrested two days after the June 15 incident. Surveillance video captured a man walking out of the store before turning his back and using a handgun to fire several shots inside. 

He then fled the scene. 

When police officers arrived, they noticed the front window had been shot and a casing on the ground. 

ARIZONA DEPUTY KILLED IN SHOOTING, BARRICADED SUSPECT SURRENDERS

Gregory Boston allegedly shot into a Phoenix store after he became upset over the price of cigarettes.

Gregory Boston allegedly shot into a Phoenix store after he became upset over the price of cigarettes. (Fox Phoenix)

The shot missed a store employee inside by five feet, Fox Phoenix reported. No injuries were reported. 

Boston was arrested two days later. 

A store employee said that he was "overjoyed about that because I'm not trying to get killed today."

Boston is accused of aggravated assault, along with three other weapons-related offenses, citing court documents

A man upset over the price of cigarettes was captured on video shooting into a convenance store, Phoenix police said.  

A man upset over the price of cigarettes was captured on video shooting into a convenance store, Phoenix police said.   (Phoenix Police Department)

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.