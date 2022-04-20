Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Phoenix pickup truck crashes into museum, driver taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries

Arizona driver is being evaluated for non-life threatening injuries

Adam Sabes
Adam Sabes
A pickup truck crashed into a building in Phoenix on Wednesday morning, leaving the driver with injuries that are considered non-life threatening.

The pickup truck crashed into the Pioneer Arizona Living History Museum, according to Fox 10.

The Pioneer Living History Museum

A spokesperson for the Phoenix Police Department told Fox News Digital that the incident was a "single vehicle collision," and said that the suspected driver was taken to a nearby hospital to be evaluated for non-life threatening injuries.

