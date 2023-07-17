Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia
Published

Philadelphia woman opens fire on team of burglars creeping around apartment: police

Philadelphia police say a woman who shot at suspected burglars in her home was acting in self-defense

By Emma Colton | Fox News
Philadelphia police say a woman who shot at a group of suspected burglars in her home was acting in self-defense. 

Police say an unidentified woman returned to her apartment in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday and discovered four men inside. 

A struggle broke out between the woman and four suspected burglars, with the woman ultimately pulling out a firearm and shooting at the group. 

Two of the suspects were shot and injured, while the other two managed to flee the scene. It is not clear if the two who fled were also injured by the gunfire. 

Germantown Philadelphia rowhouses

 The 4900 block of Germantown Avenue in Philadelphia. (Google Maps )

Police found suspect Jermaine Parker, 48, on the scene suffering from gunshot wounds to his right leg and right arm, NBC Philadelphia reported. 

Authorities found another suspect, identified as 45-year-old Randy Miller, nearby the scene and suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. 

Philadelphia pd cruiser

Unidentified person walks by Philadelphia Police Ford Explorer. The Philadelphia Police Department is the oldest city police agency in the U.S. (iStock)

Both men were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Miller was described as being in stable but critical condition, according to NBC Philadelphia. 

Investigators reported the woman was acting in self-defense when she shot the men. 

Philadelphia skyline

Skyline with skyscrapers at night, on the left the Liberty Place complex in Philadelphia. (Getty Images)

Miller and Parker were charged with burglary and related offenses

Police are calling on members of the public if they had details on the case and the whereabouts of the two other suspects. 