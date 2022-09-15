Philadelphia voters say Fetterman's health won't impact their vote, citing Biden''s age and health

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Philadelphia voters shared whether they were concerned about Lt. Gov. John Letterman's health if elected to the Senate and if it would impact their vote in the midterm elections, with some citing President Biden's health as reassurance.

"He might not be healthy mentally, but he seems healthy," Devon, from Philadelphia, said.

"Look at Joe Biden. He's an older guy," he continued. "You know he has his health problems, and he's still able to run the country."

But Kevin, living in Philadelphia, said he's concerned about Fetterman's health and lack of campaign engagement.

MEDIA PUTS MORE EMPHASIS ON FETTERMAN'S HEALTH AS PENNSYLVANIA ELECTION HEATS UP

"You can't run for office telling people you're okay if you're not okay," Kevin said. "If something shows up he should be providing some kind of documentation that he has a clean bill of health."

Fetterman, serving as the 34th Lt. Gov of Pennsylvania, suffered a stroke in May, undergoing surgery on May 17 – the day Pennsylvania voters elected him as the Democratic candidate for Senate. Fetterman returned to the campaign trail in August and recently agreed to debate his opponent, Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz, scheduled for Oct. 25.

"I have no issues with his health all, because I still think he's able to do his job," Betty, from Philadelphia, said. She said speech issues are expected after a stroke and mentioned Biden stammers in his speeches.

DR. OZ DOUBLES DOWN IN PENNSYLVANIA SENATE FIGHT, SAYS FETTERMAN IS SCARED TO DEBATE OR LYING ABOUT HEALTH

Loreal, living in Philadelphia, said she has been less concerned about Fetterman's health than Biden's and older leaders.

Joe Biden became the oldest president ever elected to office when he won in 2020, and will be 80 in November. Some Congressional leaders within the legislative branch are even older, including Senator Dianne Feinstein at 88, whose been reported to show signs of memory loss.

"We've had older people who've had other serious health concerns that have certainly been ones to be concerned about, but they're doing just fine," Loreal said.

In the 2020 presidential election, Philadelphia, a strongly left-leaning city, was crucial to Joe Biden winning Pennsylvania. Yet Fetterman statewide only leads Oz, 52% to 47%, in the Pennsylvania Senate race, according to the latest CBS News poll.

2022 MIDTERM ELECTION NEWS AS REPUBLICANS AND DEMOCRATS RACE TO NOVEMBER

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It looks like he's recovering," Will, from Pennsylvania, said. "I'm gonna trust what he's telling us."

"Even if it's gonna take him a little bit of time while he's in the senate to get it all the way back he's by far the best option," he said.