Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman suffers stroke, says he's on the way to a 'full recovery'

Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor and U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman suffered a stroke on Friday, according to a statement issued by his campaign on Sunday.

Fetterman said that he's on the way to a full recovery, and added that his doctors told him that he suffered no cognitive damage.

"On Friday, I wasn’t feeling well, so I went to the hospital to get checked out. I didn’t want to go – I didn’t think I had to – but Gisele insisted, and as usual, she was right. I hadn't been feeling well, but was so focused on the campaign that I ignored the signs and just kept going. On Friday it finally caught up with me. I had a stroke that was caused by a clot from my heart being in an A-fib rhythm for too long. Fortunately, Gisele spotted the symptoms and got me to the hospital within minutes. The amazing doctors here were able to quickly and completely remove the clot, reversing the stroke, they got my heart under control as well. It's a good reminder to listen to your body and be aware of the signs," Fetterman said in the statement on Sunday.

"The good news is I’m feeling much better, and the doctors tell me I didn’t suffer any cognitive damage. I’m well on my way to a full recovery. So I have a lot to be thankful for. They’re keeping me here for now for observation, but I should be out of here sometime soon. The doctors have assured me that I’ll be able to get back on the trail, but first I need to take a minute, get some rest, and recover. There’s so much at stake in this race, and I’m going to be ready for the hard fight ahead," he added.

