Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Biden, 78, becomes oldest president in American history

His predecessor, President Donald Trump, previously held the record as the oldest president

Brooke Singman
By Brooke Singman | Fox News
close
Biden to call for unity in Inauguration Day addressVideo

Biden to call for unity in Inauguration Day address

Former Assistant Secretary of State Robert Charles weighs in on whether the incoming president’s speech can help unite the country.

Joe Biden, 78, officially became the oldest president of the United States in the nation's history when he was sworn in as commander in chief Wednesday.

His predecessor, President Donald Trump, previously held the record as the oldest ever to become president. Trump was 70 years old for his inauguration on Jan. 20, 2017.

FIVE OLDEST PRESIDENTS IN US HISTORY

Prior to Trump's inauguration, former President Ronald Reagan, who left the White House in 1989 when he was 77 years and 349 days old, was the oldest person to serve as president.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris, 56, is more than 20 years younger than the president.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer and The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Brooke Singman is a Politics Reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @BrookeSingman.

2020 Presidential Election