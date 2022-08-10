Philadelphia triple shooting targeting Popeyes employees may have been caused by argument over girl: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Philadelphia triple shooting resulting in the death of a 19-year-old Popeyes restaurant employee may have been sparked by an argument over a girl, a report says.

Police who responded to the incident Monday night after the restaurant closed in the northern part of the city also found two other employees suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Fox29 Philadelphia. They are now reported to be in stable condition.

Law enforcement sources told the station that an argument over a girl may have led to the shooting and that investigators believe the victims knew their attackers, possibly having worked with them in the past.

Descriptions of suspects were not immediately available. The Philadelphia Police Department did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital on Wednesday morning.

The shooting victims were reportedly found by police first in a Honda Civic riddled with bullet holes.

The Popeyes' parking lot they were shot in was five blocks away, where authorities found nearly 50 bullet shells.

The 19-year-old employee who died was shot multiple times in the head, police told Fox29 Philadelphia.

Surveillance footage has been recovered from the store as part of the investigation, the law enforcement source also said.

Fox News’ Pilar Arias contributed to this report.