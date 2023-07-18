Philadelphia suspects arrested, accused of stealing from Sak's Fifth Avenue stores in Virginia, Maryland

Virginia authorities arrested three suspects from Pennsylvania who allegedly robbed multiple department stores as a group this month.

Philadelphia residents Ericka Williams, Amin Shamsid-Deen and Tunisia Amina Shamsid-Deen were given a slew of charges including grand larceny, organized retail theft and resisting arrest.

Tunisia was additionally charged with possession of a schedule I/II drug. The suspects are between the ages of 26 and 32.

Authorities received a tip last week from a Sak's Fifth Avenue employee about a Chevy Chase, Maryland, location being robbed. They reported that a retail theft crew fled the scene in a gold Chevrolet Impala with Pennsylvania tags.

"With this information, TUT [Tysons Urban Team] officers utilized LPR technology and learned that the vehicle had entered Virginia and was in the immediate vicinity," Fairfax County Police Department described in a press release.

"The vehicle was located and observed by TUT units heading in the direction of Saks Fifth Avenue in McLean," police added.

Authorities were able to spot two suspects allegedly stealing items at the McLean location. The two fled when they were approached.

"Once in the store, they selected multiple high-end handbags and other luxury merchandise and headed toward the exit without paying," the press release explained. "When approached by the store’s Loss Prevention team, the two suspects ran."

Authorities apprehended all three suspects, including the driver. One of the suspects was located in a dumpster.

"A representative from another retail store reported that one of the suspects had stolen from their business, as well," police said.

Police found around $15,000 worth of stolen property during their investigation. All suspects were transported to a local jail and held without bond.