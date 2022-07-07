Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia
Published

Philadelphia suspect wanted after woman shot while sleeping in her apartment

Shooting unfolded at apartment in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A Philadelphia man was identified as a suspect in connection to the shooting of a woman who was asleep inside her apartment last month, authorities said Wednesday.

The shooting happened on June 24 at around 5:00 a.m. in the 5400 block of Wayne Avenue in the city’s Germantown neighborhood, Philadelphia police said.

The female victim rushed to Temple Hospital with gunshot wounds to her left arm and shoulder. She said that she had been sleeping in her apartment when an unknown Black male shot her, according to authorities.

Detectives recovered two .45 caliber cartridge casings that had been fired at the scene. Investigators also found video of a male entering and leaving the apartment complex while carrying a firearm.

Police described the suspect as approximately 21 years old, with long dreadlocks and wearing a red T-shirt, gray shorts and black sneakers with white soles. 

An unknown Black male is wanted in connection to a shooting at an apartment in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood last month.

Surveillance video shows the suspect holding a firearm while leaving the complex with two other people.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the incident to contact Philadelphia Police.

The suspect left the complex with two other people after a woman was shot while asleep inside an apartment, police said.

As of Sunday, there have been at least 2,108 citywide shooting incidents in Philadelphia year-to-date, a 6.36% increase compared to the same period last year, according to public police data. The statistics also show the number of shooting victims rose to 1,168, a 5.51% compared to the same period in 2021.