New York City police respond to three homicide calls in less than an hour

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in New York City are searching for suspects Thursday after responding to three homicide calls over a 45-minute period last night.

The incidents happened in three separate boroughs between 10:56 p.m. and 11:39 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Fox5 NY.

In the first homicide , a Jeep was stopped at a red light in Brooklyn when a man on a Citi bike rode up and shot an individual in the passenger’s seat, Fox5 NY reports. That victim was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The second homicide, which happened in Queens, police say they found a man, 32, in the back seat of a Honda Civic with gunshot wounds to the neck and chest. He was also pronounced dead at a local hospital.

NEW YORK CITY SUSPECTS STEAL $10,000 ROLEX WATCH FROM MAN AT CAFE, POLICE SAY

Another victim then walked into that same hospital with several gunshot wounds claiming he was struck at the same location, Fox5 NY reports.

Finally, in the third homicide, a man stabbed another during an argument in the Bronx, police told the station.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The victim reportedly fled in a vehicle before crashing about a half mile away. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Thursday, no arrests have been made in any of the three homicides.